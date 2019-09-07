Ram Charan And Jr NTR Salary For RRR Is Rs 25 Crore Each? SS Rajamouli To Get 30 Per Cent Share?

Charging A Bomb

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are being paid Rs 25 crore each for RRR. Moreover, both stars will be paid 5 per cent of the profit share after the film hits screens.

SS Rajamouli Proves His Mettle

SS Rajamouli has reportedly asked for 30 per cent of the profit share, which proves that he is one of the biggest names in Tollywood.

Alia Bhatt Beats Anushka Shetty?

The grapevine also suggests that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is being paid Rs 9 crore for playing Ram Charan's love interest in RRR even though she does not have a full-fledged role in the movie. If this is indeed the case, then she has beaten 'Lady Superstar' Anushka Shetty, who usually charges Rs 4 crore per movie.

Who Will Be Jr NTR's Pair?

Meanwhile, the RRR team is yet to reveal the name of Jr NTR's leading lady. British actress Daisy Edgar Jones was originally supposed to romance Tarak in the magnum. She, however, opted out due to 'personal reasons' and this left movie buffs in a state of shock. The buzz is that the likes of Sai Pallavi, Nithya Menen and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor are being 'considered' for the role. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

A Big Opportunity For Ram Charan And Jr NTR

The Baahubali series established Prabhas as a pan-India star, helping him conquer the Hindi market. Many feel that RRR has the potential to open new avenues for Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The movie is slated to arrive in theatres in 2020.

So, are you looking forward to RRR? Comments, please!