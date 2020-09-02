3 Pawan Kalyan Fans Lost Their Lives While Erecting Banners; Birthday Trend Cancelled

Three fans of Pawan Kalyan were electrocuted to death and three others were injured while erecting a banner, on the occasion of the actor's birthday in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Reportedly, the incident took place yesterday night (September 1), when the hoarding came in contact with a live wire. The deceased have been identified as Somasekhar (31), Rajendra (32) and Arunachalam (28).

As per Times of India report, police have stated that the accident took place at around 8.30 pm, when the iron railing of the banner came in contact with a live wire. As of now, a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) for death due to electrocution.

In a statement released, Pawan Kalyan has expressed condolences to the family and has stated that he will be supporting their families. His Jana Sena Party has announced a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The producer of his upcoming project Vakeel Saab has also announced financial support of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the 3 deceased fans, on behalf of the team. The statement read, "With heavy hearts, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the three fans who unfortunately lost their lives. We along with millions of others, express our solidarity to their families in this hour of grief. We come forward to announce a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each of the families of the deceased."

Notably, the fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan have announced the cancellation of the birthday trend on Twitter. Apparently, the birthday hashtag of Power Star #HBDPawanKalyan which was set to create a record today as a tribute to the incredible actor, has been cancelled to pay homage to the deceased and injured supporters.

