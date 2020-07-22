Acharya Director Koratala Siva Lashes Out At People Who Don’t Use Masks; Calls Them Animals

The Coronavirus pandemic is getting worse day-by-day. After the government increased testing in the country, positive cases are coming out in large numbers. Ever since the lockdown was started, celebrities have constantly been spreading awareness about COVID-19 and the importance of social distancing. However, people are not taking the government's guidelines seriously as we can see many people outdoors.

Considering all the issues, renowned filmmaker Koratala Siva has recently lashed out at the people who don't use masks. The Acharya director also pointed out people's inappropriate usage of masks. Taking to Twitter, Koratala Siva wrote (translated), "Having said that, if we go back without wearing masks, there will be no difference between us and the cattle. Currently, this is the only way to reduce the spread of the disease. Please wear masks (to cover the nose and mouth, not the neck). People who are not wearing, let's ask them to wear."

Well, the showbiz industry is not working effectively due to the ongoing lockdown. Many big films like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Pushpa and others have been kept on hold due to the Coronavirus crisis. But on the other hand, some films from Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood are being released on OTT platforms. Hence, Koratala Siva is urging citizens to be responsible towards authorities so that, we can break the COVID-19 chain.

Talking about Koratala Siva, the filmmaker is currently busy working on his film with Chiranjeevi, Acharya. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role while Ram Charan in a pivotal role. The production work of Acharya is suffering due to the lockdown. Notably, the film was supposed to be released on August 14, 2020, however, it might get delayed.

