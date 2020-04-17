    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mahesh Babu And Koratala Siva On A Chase For A Hat-Trick After Bharat Ane Nenu And Srimanthudu!

      By
      |
      Mahesh Babu
      Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Koratala Siva are all set to repeat history post successful hits Bharat Ane Nenu and Srimanthudu. The duo is gearing up for a hattrick movie soon. Koratala Siva who sets a social message with each of his movies will now script for Mahesh Babu for their third joint venture.

      Well, with the talks about the sequel of Bharat Ane Nenu, there are chances that the upcoming film would be the second installment of the drama thriller. We say this because, during the success party of the 2018 flick, Mahesh had said he was coveting for a sequel of the film. He had said, "We had content for a five-hour film, but since we had to make it one film, we edited the content down to less than three hours. But I would love to do a sequel if Siva sir agrees."

      Also during an interview, Siva had expressed his desire about the same. He said, " I am not a big fan of sequels. But in this case, there is a scope to explore. However, for it to happen I need a more powerful script. At this stage, it's premature to speak of a sequel. We are still taking our time to let the overwhelming reception for the film sink in,"(sic)

      Well, we will have to wait and watch for an official confirmation about the movie from the makers to know if it has anything to do with Bharat Ane Nenu or not.

      Well, for now, Mahesh Babu will next be working with director Parasuram for his next, but an official announcement has not been made so far. The big-budget movie touted to be a thriller might have a release on Sankranti 2021. On the other hand, Koratala Siva is waiting for the lockdown to get lifted to resume the shoot of Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

      Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu Becomes First Telugu Film To Cross 100 Million Views On YouTube!

      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 20:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X