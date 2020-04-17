Mahesh Babu And Koratala Siva On A Chase For A Hat-Trick After Bharat Ane Nenu And Srimanthudu!

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Koratala Siva are all set to repeat history post successful hits Bharat Ane Nenu and Srimanthudu. The duo is gearing up for a hattrick movie soon. Koratala Siva who sets a social message with each of his movies will now script for Mahesh Babu for their third joint venture.

Well, with the talks about the sequel of Bharat Ane Nenu, there are chances that the upcoming film would be the second installment of the drama thriller. We say this because, during the success party of the 2018 flick, Mahesh had said he was coveting for a sequel of the film. He had said, "We had content for a five-hour film, but since we had to make it one film, we edited the content down to less than three hours. But I would love to do a sequel if Siva sir agrees."

Also during an interview, Siva had expressed his desire about the same. He said, " I am not a big fan of sequels. But in this case, there is a scope to explore. However, for it to happen I need a more powerful script. At this stage, it's premature to speak of a sequel. We are still taking our time to let the overwhelming reception for the film sink in,"(sic)

Well, we will have to wait and watch for an official confirmation about the movie from the makers to know if it has anything to do with Bharat Ane Nenu or not.

Well, for now, Mahesh Babu will next be working with director Parasuram for his next, but an official announcement has not been made so far. The big-budget movie touted to be a thriller might have a release on Sankranti 2021. On the other hand, Koratala Siva is waiting for the lockdown to get lifted to resume the shoot of Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

