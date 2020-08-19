Adipurush: Keerthy Suresh To Play Sita In Prabhas’ Next Epic Drama?

Yesterday, Prabhas announced his next pan-India project, Adipurush, which will be directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Om Raut. The Rebel Star shared the announcement poster on Instagram. The poster suggests that Adipurush will be an adaptation of the popular Indian epic Ramayana, which revolves around the theme of victory of good over evil.

Adipurush poster has indeed taken the internet by storm, and Prabhas' fans can't wait to witness the action drama in 3D on the big screen. As per initial reports, Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama in Om Raut's next. And now, the latest buzz suggests that Keerthy Suresh might play Sita in Adipurush. Isn't it interesting?

As per a report published in a leading portal, the makers are planning to rope in Telugu actress Keerthy Suresh after seeing her outstanding performance in Mahanati. The makers feel that Keerthy has the potential to portray Sita on the big screen. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Earlier, Keerthy Suresh was supposed to play the lead role in Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan. However, due to date issues, the actress couldn't do the film. Now, after this report, we have to wait and see whether Keerthy Suresh would play Sita in Adipurush or not.

On a professional note, Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, opposite Mahesh Babu. Apart from that, the actress is also a part of Nithiin-starrer Rang De. On the other hand, Prabhas will star in Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial venture, Radhe Shyam. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree in key roles. The Rebel Star has also teamed up with Nag Ashwin for a sci-fi film tentatively titled as Prabhas 21. The film will star Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone opposite Prabhas.

Talking about Adipurush, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. After delivering blockbuster film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut is planning to make Adipurush too on a big scale.

