Adipurush: Not Saif Ali Khan, But Ajay Devgn Was First Choice To Play Lankesh In Prabhas Starrer?

Prabhas' next magnum opus Adipurush is creating headlines since its inception. A few days ago, director Om Raut officially revealed that Saif Ali Khan will play the 'Most Intelligent Demon' Lankesh in Prabhas' next. For the unversed, the Bollywood star has already worked with Om Raut in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Hence, it will be a treat to see Saif again in the villainous avatar. However, a report suggests that Saif Ali Khan was not the first choice to play Lankesh aka Ravana in the epic drama.

A report published in a leading portal states that Om Raut initially wanted to cast Ajay Devgn as the demon in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. The actor had earlier collaborated with Om in the superhit film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. But this time, Ajay Devgn couldn't do the film due to date issues. After his rejection, Om offered the role to Saif. However, there is no official confirmation about the swap.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan's casting in Adipurush, netizens expressed their disappointment over the decision made by the makers. Many Twitterati felt that Saif should be replaced by another actor. On the other hand, some of them also said that he would disrespect Indian history again. For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan had reportedly criticised Indian history post the release of Tanhaji.

Also Read : Adipurush: Netizens Are Unhappy With Saif Ali Khan's Casting As Demon Lankesh In Prabhas Starrer

Meanwhile, Adipurush is based on Indian epic Ramayana, which is set on the theme of victory of good over evil. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore, Om Raut's directorial will see Prabhas as Lord Rama. The makers are currently searching for a suitable actress to play Sita in the film. Some reports suggest that Kiara Advani might portray Goddess Sita in Adipurush, but it's not yet confirmed. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also Read : RRR Director SS Rajamouli Shares His Views On Baahubali Star Prabhas' Next Adipurush