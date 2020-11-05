Adipurush: Prabhas To Be On Special Diet For Lord Rama’s Role In Om Raut’s Next

As we all know that Tollywood star Prabhas will next be seen playing the role of Lord Rama in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame director Om Raut's next magnum opus, Adipurush. The film which is based on the theme of victory of good over evil, is said to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Hence, filmmaker Om Raut doesn't want to miss any chance to make Adipurush a cinematic treat for the audience.

Talking about Prabhas, the film is indeed going to be a challenging one for the Rebel Star, as he has to work hard on his physique to play Lord Rama on the silver screen. Prabhas is reportedly making some changes in his fitness regime. The Baahubali star will be on a special diet for almost two months to get into the skin of the character. Earlier, Prabhas had done intense workout to bulk up for Baahubali. Meanwhile, Adipurush makers have not yet opened up about his workout plans.

As per reports, Prabhas has finished the Italy schedule of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Also starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, Radhe Shyam is an intense love story set in the backdrop of Europe. The makers of Radhe Shyam are yet to finish the last leg of the shoot, which is planned to happen in Hyderabad. Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is also playing the lead role in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Adipurush, the film will be shot completely in 3D technology. Saif Ali Khan is playing the antagonist Lankesh in the film. The makers of Prabhas-starrer are still searching for an actress to play the role of Goddess Sita. If reports are to be believed, Kriti Sanon is expected to play the leading lady in Adipurush. However, it's not confirmed yet. Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

