Akhil 5: Akhil Akkineni To Romance Rashmika Mandanna In His Next?

As we all know Akhil Akkineni recently announced his fifth film with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy. The film which is tentatively titled as Akhil 5 is reportedly an action thriller. Ever since the film was announced, fans are waiting to know the female lead of the Akhil-starrer.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that Akhil Akkineni will be seen romancing Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna in #Akhil5. The makers have reportedly approached the actress. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The report also suggests that Akhil will play the role of a secret agent who deals with terrorists. The film has been written by Vakkantham Vamsi.

#Akhil5 will be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Surender Reddy under AK Entertainments and Surrender 2 Cinema respectively. On a related note, Akhil Akkineni will next be seen in a romantic-drama titled Most Eligible Bachelor. Directed by Bhaskar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The makers are yet to finish the last leg of shooting.

Also Read : Akhil 5: Akhil Akkineni Announces His Next With Director Surender Reddy

Talking about Rashmika Mandanna, the actress will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Sukumar's directorial venture, Pushpa. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.