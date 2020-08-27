Samantha To Pooja; Tollywood Divas Congratulate Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli On Expecting First Child

Today, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2021. While sharing the happiest news of their lives, Anushka posted a photo with husband Virat on Instagram, in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

The Zero actress wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

After their announcement, many celebrities from different industries started pouring congratulatory messages to Virushka in the comment section. Notably, Tollywood divas like Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, Khushbu Sundar and others have also shared their best wishes for the soon-to-be parents.

Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Congratulations" with a heart and smile emoji.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress Pooja Hegde also shared her best wishes for Virushka by writing, "Congratulations!!!! ❤❤❤."

Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Big congratulations and lots of love to the both you !" On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter and shared her happiness by tweeting, "Oh my godddd !! Congratulationssssss."

"Oh wow.. many congratulations to you and Virat..," Khushbu Sundar tweeted.

Well, it's indeed a happy moment for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The adorable couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017. Apparently, Anushka is currently four months pregnant and will welcome her first child in January 2021.

Congratulations Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli!

