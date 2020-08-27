Anushka Sharma Announces Her Pregnancy, Strikes A Pose With Her Baby Bump And Virat Kohli

Yes, you read it right! Actress Anushka Sharma, who got married to Virat Kohli in December 2017, is expecting her first child. Virat and Anushka shared a picture on their Instagram page and captioned it as, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." In the picture, Anushka is seen sporting a baby bump, while Virat is all smiles.

Virushka's fans are delighted to learn about the good news, and are super excited for them. Apart from netizens, actress Alia Bhatt also reacted to Anushka's post and left many heart emoticons on it.

Actress Kubbra Sait also congratulated the couple and wrote, "Woohooo!!! Celebration time. Happiness is universal. Congratulations Anushka and @imVkohli."

Actress Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Oh my godddd !! Congratulationssssss."

Just like others, we're supremely happy for the couple.

Anushka Sharma On Film Shoots Amid Pandemic: The Film Industry Is Good At Taking Precautions