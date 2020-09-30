Anushka Shetty Denies Reports Of Playing Sita In Prabhas’ Next Adipurush

Ever since Prabhas-starrer Adipurush was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to know about the leading lady of the film. For the unversed, Prabhas is playing Lord Rama in Om Raut's directorial venture. Adipurush is based on the Indian epic Ramayana, which is set on the theme of the victory of good over evil. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan playing the role of Lankesh (Antagonist).

Earlier, actresses like Keerthy Suresh and Kiara Advani were reportedly considered for the role of Sita. However, makers didn't react to such reports. Recently, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty's name was also doing the rounds in tinsel town. When her name came into the picture, fans couldn't hold their excitement about her casting as they started trending Anushka Shetty's name on Twitter. However, Anushka denied all the reports.

Recently, during the promotions of her upcoming film Nishabdham, Anushka Shetty revealed that she has not even received an offer from the makers of Adipurush. Well, it is indeed heartbreaking news for Prabhas and Anushka Shetty fans, as they were expecting to see the magic of their chemistry on the big screen again.

Interestingly, before the release of Baahubali: The Beginning, reports were stating that Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are dating each other. However, the couple refused all the reports and stated that they are just good friends. Talking about Anushka Shetty's next Nishabdham, the film is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on October 2. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, it also stars R Madhavan, Shalini Panday and others in key roles.

Coming back to Adipurush, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, it will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

