Adipurush: Urvashi Rautela Is Not The Leading Lady Of Prabhas Starrer; Confirm Makers

Prabhas' upcoming pan-India project Adipurush is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the film was announced, makers are not leaving any stone unturned to keep fans interested. A few days ago, director Om Raut announced that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh aka Ravana in Adipurush. Well, Saif's casting got a mix response from the audiences. However, fans are eager to know who will essay Goddess Sita in the Prabhas-starrer.

As we all know, Keerthy Suresh and Kiara Advani were reportedly considered for Sita's role. But makers didn't react to such reports. Amidst all, a few reports on the internet were stating that Bollywood's sensuous diva Urvashi Rautela will be seen playing Sita in Prabhas' Adipurush. When this rumour started doing the rounds, makers immediately issued a statement and rubbished the report.

The statement released by Adipurush makers reads, "Stories and reports claiming that Urvashi Rautela has been approached to play the lead role in Adipurush are absolutely baseless and untrue. The makers have never offered any role from the epic drama to Urvashi or her team. After Prabhas and Saif, we are currently finalising the remaining cast to play the other characters, including the role of Sita, and Urvashi is not in the running for the same. We will make an official announcement when we lock someone. Till then, we urge people not to be swayed by such rumours and speculations."

Well, this statement from Adipurush makers indeed proves that they are still hunting for the right face to play Sita on the big screen. But on the other hand, the makers have left Urvashi Rautela fans heartbroken. On a related note, she was last seen in adult comedy Virgin Bhanupriya, which was released on ZEE5.

Talking about Adipurush, the film is based on Indian epic Ramayana, which is set on the theme of victory of good over evil. Made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and it will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.