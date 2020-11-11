‘BB Telugu Meets BB Hindi’, Says Ali Reza As He Posts Selfie With Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Ali Reza met Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and finalist Shehnaaz Gill at Chandigarh airport yesterday (November 10). Ali shared an amazing selfie with the popular Bigg Boss 13 duo on his Instagram handle.

Ali wrote, "Yeh dekho kaun mile kal . BB Telugu meets BB Hindi. #SidNaaz. (Look whom I met yesterday).

In the above photo, one can see the trio posing for a perfect selfie with a smile. Ali Reza is looking classy in a grey woollen jacket. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are looking adorable together. Sid is wearing a black t-shirt and off-white trousers while Shehnaaz looked cute in a white top.

Ever since Ali shared this beautiful selfie on social media, #Sidnaaz fans can't stop gushing over the photo. For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz had earlier visited Chandigarh for the shoot of their upcoming song. They recently returned to Mumbai and were spotted at the airport.

Like their meet, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 host Nagarjuna Akkineni and the show's contestants also connected with Bigg Boss Tamil 4 host Kamal Haasan over a video call, to wish him on his 66th birthday (November 7). Well, it was indeed a delight to see two superstars together on the small screen.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Is Eijaz Khan The New Sidharth Shukla?

Meanwhile, Ali Reza is currently busy shooting for Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer Wild Dog. He shot to fame with popular daily soaps like Pasupu Kumkuma and Maate Mantramu. In Bigg Boss Telugu 3, he reached the finale and ended up as 4th runner up.

Also Read : Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Upset With Her; Swears To Never Speak To Her