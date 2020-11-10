BB3: Sayyeshaa Saigal To Make Her Tollywood Comeback With Nandamuri Balakrishna Film

It's good news for Sayyeshaa Saigal fans! The actress is all set to make her Tollywood comeback with Nandamuri Balakrishna's 106th film, directed by Boyapati Srinu. The director who is known for delivering a superhit films like Simha and Legend with Balakrishna, is all set for his third collaboration with the actor, tentatively titled as BB3.

While sharing the delightful news about her casting, Sayyeshaa took to Twitter and wrote, "So honoured to join the wonderful team of #BB3 Looking forward to shooting soon! #BalayyaBoyapati3 #NandamuriBalakrishna #BoyapatiSrinu @MusicThaman #MiryalaRavinderReddy @dwarakacreation."

See tweet

For the unversed, the makers were earlier considering Pragya Jaiswal for the role, but Boyapati and Balayya finally brought Sayyeshaa on board for #BB3. The filming for Balayya and Sayyeshaa-starrer is likely to begin soon. Notably, the director had earlier wrapped up 5 days shoot in Ramoji Film City.

Also Read : Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Yuvarathnaa Trailer, Songs To Be Unveiled After The Lockdown Says Director

Notably, Sayyeshaa made her acting debut with Telugu film Akhil opposite Akhil Akkineni. She later worked in Bollywood film Shivaay (2016) and some Tamil films such as Kaappaan, Vanamagan and so on. In 2019, Sayyeshaa got married to actor Arya. Since then, she had taken a break from films. Now, fans are very excited to see her on screen again.

Also Read : Actress Sayyeshaa Pregnant With Her First Child? Deets Inside

Sayyeshaa will next be seen in Tamil film Teddy and Kannada film Yuvarathnaa.