      Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna Review: Rom-Com Receives Positive Response From Critics

      Naveen Chandra and Salony Luthra-starrer Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna has finally released today (July 3) on Aha. Directed by debutant Srikanth Nagothi, the film has faced several roadblocks ahead of its release. After the release, Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna received a positive response from the critics.

      Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna

      The Hindu called Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna a slice-of-life romance which gives a feeling of fresh air, with the character that rings true to real life. "It's a breezy watch without cinematic clichés and ushers in two talents to watch out for is the director Srikanth Nagothi and actress Salony Luthra who played Bhanumathi in the film," they further added.

      India Today praised director Srikanth Nagothi for writing the film Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna from a female's point of view and said, "He portrayed the lead characters' relationship in the most organic way. The director managed to show brilliant characterisations of Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna which worked in favour of the film."

      Telugu Cinema considers Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna a feel-good urban romantic drama which brings romance and conversations naturally on the silver screen. They said, "The film is pleasant to watch."

      The Hans India reviewed, "Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna is a happy film which is an ideal watch for family amid lockdown. The seamless screenplay and director Srikanth Nagothi's amazing sensibility in showcasing the emotions of both the characters make the film effortless to watch."

      123Telugu termed the film as a realistic rom-com that is perfect for the digital platform. They further heaped praises and said, "The well-executed emotions, good music and light-hearted comedy make this film watchable amid lockdown."

      Well, the reviews are positive, so the audience have a good film to watch this weekend.

      Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 16:16 [IST]
