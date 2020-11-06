Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet, Ariyana, Amma Rajasekhar Fight Over Food

The latest episode of Nagarjuna Akkineni's show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was full of fights. The housemates fought over food, tasks and various other reasons. The day started with Abijeet and Ariyana Glory's fight over food supply during the task. During the argument, Abijeet asked Ariyana to go through the rules before pointing fingers at his team. Miffed with Abijeet's words, Ariyana refused to eat food.

After that, Amma Rajasekhar argued with Abijeet over the rules of the task with respect to trading food. As the task progressed, Harika fought with Avinash for addressing her disrespectfully. She teamed up with Mehaboob and destroyed Avinash's pan shop. Because of this, Akhil, Avinash and Mehaboob had a heated argument. During the fight, Mehaboob and Avinash even questioned Sohel, the village head, for being a silent witness of the fight.

Apparently, Harika was given an assignment of annoying Avinash in her secret task and she managed to accomplish the same by fighting with Avinash. Later, Harika wrote, "Mehaboob you are dead": on the mirror with lipstick. By this, she accomplished her third assignment as well. Later, Avinash announced that Harika was the murderer.

After being asked by Sohel, majority of the housemates told Bigg Boss that Harika is the murderer. Later, on the basis of performances during the task, housemates chose Amma Rajasekhar, Harika and Ariyana as the contenders for the Ccaptaincy task.

Well, the episode was indeed a roller coaster ride for the viewers. It will be interesting to see who will be the next captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

