Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Lashes Out At Syed Sohel For Picking A Fight With Housemates

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni started airing on Star Maa from September 6. Ever since it was premiered, viewers were curious to witness the first fight between the contestants in the madhouse. And guess what, the first big argument happened in the first week itself.

When new contestants Syed Sohel Ryan and Ariyana Glory entered the main house from the secret room, they had their first interaction with housemates. However, the interaction has sparked a verbal spat between Abijeet and Sohel. Abijeet got furious and lost his cool for the first time on the show and lashed out at Sohel for deliberately picking a fight with the housemates.

The fight between Abijeet and Sohel indeed affected the house's atmosphere as co-contestants started discussing the fight. Ariyana Glory expressed her discomfort to Noel about the fight. Well, for the unversed, Abijeet was also already on the radar of housemates after he passed a comment on Karate Kalyani's plan to wear saree like senior house member Gangavva.

Karate Kalyani got offended by his comment, for which he later apologized. However, she told him that it was body shaming. But in defence, Abijeet said that it was just a casual comment and was not made with any bad intention.

Well, the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house has indeed witnessed a lot of drama in the first week itself. It will be interesting to see host Nagarjuna Akkineni's reaction over what happened in the house.

