Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Voting Process: Know How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestants!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni was launched last Sunday (September 6, 2020) with much fanfare. The 16 contestants of the show- Monal Gajjar, Surya Kiran, Lasya Reddy, Abhijeet Duddala, Mehboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Sujatha, Devi Nagavalli, Harika, Divya Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak, Gangavva, Ariyana Glory and Syed Sohel Ryan have entered the house wherein they will go through various tasks and daily routines like cleaning and cooking in groups.

It is to be noted that the housemates are going through regular health and temperature checkups keeping in mind the COVID-19 regulations and social-distancing norms.

Going by the first day of the show, the fourth season is gaining pace gradually, thanks to the fan following of the contestants. Well, let us tell you that seven contestants have been chosen for the nominations this week through a task assigned by Bigg Boss. In the task, the 16 contestants were divided into 8 groups with two members each. Each group was made to stand near a window, wherein the other housemates chose one for the week's nomination.

Nominations This Week

Abhijeet Duddala

Surya Kiran

Akhil Sarthak

Divya Vadthya

Mehboob Shaikh

Sujatha

Gangavva

The Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 4

• The users have to install the HotStar App on their respective mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS)

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account

• Click 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in the search bar

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight

