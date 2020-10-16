Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ariyana Glory Makes Housemates Emotional With Her Heartfelt Childhood Story

Unlike Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Bigg Boss Telugu 4's latest episode was one of the most emotional ones for housemates as well as the viewers. When Bigg Boss showed contestants a video with the collage of their childhood pictures, contestants got emotional.

After the video, contestants started sharing their childhood stories. However, Ariyana Glory's story left everyone teary-eyed. Ariyana revealed that her birth name is Archana and her parents separated during her childhood. She added that her mother as a single parent raised her and her sister.

While talking about her mother, Ariyana disclosed that her mom was not in favour of her decision of anchoring on TV. But, the anchor was adamant then and pursued the same against her mom's wish. She even revealed her salary for hosting events was Rs 500. Notably, Ariyana also admitted that she still misses her first love but didn't reveal much about it.

For the unversed, Ariyana Glory is one of the popular anchors in Telugu TV industry. She shot to fame with one of her interviews with director Ram Gopal Varma. We must say that the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was flooded with a lot of emotional stories. But, in the end, the game is all about surviving in the house until finale, and contestants are not missing any chance to stay in the show the longest.

