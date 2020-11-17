Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Family Members Of Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet And Others To Enter The House Soon?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is indeed one of the most entertaining reality shows on the mini-screen. The previous weekend of the show went through the season's secret room task with a twist. Akhil Sarthak entered the secret room after a nomination process was held during the mid-week.

Though many of them including the other contestants and netizens, opined that the actor being an ardent fan of the reality show (Hindi) was completely aware of the task coming, Nagarjuna was seen testing him during the weekend episode by announcing that he has been eliminated. Later, during his entry in the house, the senior actor revealed that it was a mere prank and even bestowed him with the immunity of becoming the captain for the week.

Well, looks like the makers are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience with several twists and turns. Recently, there have been rumours that Kumar Sai Pampana might re-enter the show. Well now, if reports are to be believed, the family members of the contestants will soon be entering Bigg Boss Telugu 4. It is said that the emotional task will be telecasted tomorrow (November 18, 2020).

As family members will meet the contestants, an emotional episode is surely going to unfold, for which the makers are expecting an impressive TRP (Target Rating Point). It is to be noted that earlier during the virtual interaction with their respective family members, contestants were seen getting very emotional and it attracted the attention of the mini-screen audiences. Well, if reports are to be believed, the family members of the housemates are currently going through a quarantine period as a protocol before entering the house.

On a related note, Mehaboob has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Also, contestants including Abijeet, Harika, Monal Gajjar, Lasya, Sohel and Ariyana Glory have been nominated for the 11th week elimination.

