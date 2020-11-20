Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Slam Monal’s Sister For Spreading Negativity Against Abijeet

The previous episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw emotional drama unfolding as family members of Sohel, Monal and a friend of Ariyana made their entry into the house. As Ariyana's friend Vineeth entered the house, the beautiful diva and one of the strongest contestants of the house was highly thrilled. She was also seen being possessive of her friend when other contestants tried to talk to him. Ariyana explained that the duo has been friends for 12 years now and both have been going strong in their relationship.

Later, Sohel's father entered the house and expressed his happiness after seeing his son in the popular reality show. When asked how the family is doing, his father replies that the outside world is fine but the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house is not, as they do not know when and why Sohel gets aggressive, after which the other contestants were seen laughing their hearts out.

Post his exit, Monal's sister joined the contestants. Initially, she talked to Monal about her performances and expressed that the family outside is completely happy with her stints in the show. When asked how her and Akhil Sarthak's relationship is being portrayed outside, Monal's sister evidently wanted to say something but preferred to remain calm.

On the other hand, when she was introduced to other contestants in the house, she alleged that Abijeet talks behind people's back as she said in Hindi, "Aap peeche se baat mat kiya karo. Samne se bol diya karo (Please don't talk behind the back, say it on people's face)." After a few interactions with others she added that Abijeet is a good person but she does not like him when he doesn't talk much to Monal Gajjar. Abijeet was seen smiling at her during the conversation and asked if he should talk more to Monal.

Though the other contestants were impressed with her straightforwardness, her reaction to Abijeet has not gone down well with the netizens, who think that she came to the house to spread negativity unlike others, who supported all contestants. A few also opined that Monal Gajjar will be eliminated this week and therefore her sister should wait until her exit, so that the duo can go back to Gujarat together.

Everyone in the house who came frm yesday were sweet



2day also Vineet or #Sohel dad were masth didn't do drama they spoke positive things



Then came Pagla😂🤮🤮

Matladina dhanni straight forwardness anaru,immaturity,common sense lekapovadam antaru#BiggBossTelugu4 @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/KT4WXABCCT — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) November 19, 2020

Family members are there to boost the morale of their families.

Compare #harika’smother to #Monal ‘s sister. The way they did is different. While the former asked her daughter to be strong and not care about comments, the latter was giving unsolicited judgement #BiggBossTelugu4 — Bhaskar Bharadwaj (@BrownsheepBABA) November 19, 2020

Yesterday’s episode was full of positivity. Today’s a little bit negative thanks to #Monal sister #BiggBossTelugu4 — Suhitha (@SuhithaVatti) November 19, 2020

#Monal ‘s sister. Don’t go back to Gujarat. Wait till the weekend. Sunday subah subah, Irani chai peekar, airport mein Karachi Bakery biscuits khareedkar, aapke behen ko saath lekar dono Gujarat wapas ja sakte ho. #JaiShriKrishna #JaiSwamiNarayan #biggbosstelugu4 — Bhaskar Bharadwaj (@BrownsheepBABA) November 19, 2020

