Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akhil Sarthak’s Mother Durga Made THIS Request To Monal Gajjar!

Recently, during a media interaction, Akhil Sarthak's mother Durga was quizzed about his equation with Monal Gajjar in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. According to a few reports, she was also asked whether she will accept the Gujarati diva as her daughter-in-law.

Durga had expressed disapproval over the idea of the duo's wedding, as she was quoted by Sakshi Post as saying, "I will never accept her as my daughter-in-law. We will never let Akhil marry Monal because there is a huge age difference between them and on top, she is a Gujarati girl. We want a pure Telangana traditional girl and we won't accept her at any cost." She also clarified that the two are only good friends.

Let us tell you that Akhil Sarthak and Monal Gajjar's growing proximity in the show is one of the highly talked about topic on social media. Interestingly, there were also rumours that the two might tie the knot once they are out of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. With Durga's entry in the show, many were eager to know how she will interact with Monal, given the fact that she rejected her.

After her entry in the house, Akhil was seen requesting his mother to talk to Monal to which she said, "She is your friend. Your best friend." She also requested Monal to support her best friend always. Notably, the mini-screen audiences have been loving Monal and Akhil Sarthak's chemistry in the show, while on the other hand, a section of social media users think that the love track is just a stint to garner the attention of the people for votes.

On a related note, Durga was seen showering love on Harika, as she said that she wanted a daughter like her. She also expressed her support to the other contestants in the house including Ariyana, Avinash, Abijeet, Lasya and Sohel.

