Chiranjeevi’s Son-In-Law Kalyaan Dhev Tests Negative For COVID-19; Vijetha Star Shares On Instagram

Megastar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev is currently on cloud nine. The Vijetha actor is now happy after shooting for his second film, Super Machi. Well, the newcomer had been in isolation and stayed away from his family while he was busy filming for his next. After completing the shoot, he did a COVID-19 test. The result came on July 10 (Friday) and Kalyaan Dhev has tested negative for COVID-19.

Kalyaan Dhev finally gets to meet his wife Sreeja Kanuganti and two daughters Nivrithi and Navishka. Expressing his happiness on Instagram, Kalyaan Dhev shared a photo with his family on Instagram. He captioned the snap, "Had been in self isolation from the time I started shoot and had to wait this long. Got a COVID test done and just got to know it's NEGATIVE! Thanks to everyone who had been concerned about me! Feel lucky to have all your love. . . I'd been waiting to get this group hug, missed it big time! Much love to all of you! #FightIt #BePositive #BelieveIt #DoitYourself"

In the photo, the four of them can be seen smiling. Kalyaan and Sreeja can be seen holding their daughters and it shows how much they were longing for the 'group hug'. After all, COVID-19 crisis has been testing everyone's patience. Ever since the shooting began in the Telugu industry, many positive cases of COVID-19 are coming out. TV actors like Prabhakar, Hari Krishna, Navya Swamy and Ravi Krishna have tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, Kalyaan Dhev took a very wise decision of taking a test before meeting his family.

The actor got married to Sreeja Konidela in 2016. The duo has a daughter Navishka. Nivrithi is Sreeja's daughter from her first husband Sirish Bharadwaj. On a related note, Kalyaan Dhev's Super Machi film is expected to release on OTT platform.

