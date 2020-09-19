Confirmed! Tamannaah & Nabha Natesh To Feature In Nithiin Starrer Andhadhun Remake

After a lot of speculations, the makers of Nithiin-starrer Andhadhun Telugu remake have officially finalised actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh to reprise Tabu and Radhika Apte's roles respectively. For the unversed, Nithiin is reprising Ayushmann Khurrana's role from the original. Well, it's indeed good news for Nithiin's fans, as they were eagerly waiting to know the leading ladies of the much-awaited remake.

Speaking about Tamannaah's role, the makers shared, "Tabu won critical acclaims, besides securing several awards including Filmfare Award. Now, Tamannaah accepts the challenge to play the role with lots of shades."

Nabha Natesh is also very happy to be the leading lady of the Nithiin-starrer. The makers clarified that every character in the film has good importance. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film will be produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies.

The cinematography will be handled by Hari K Vedanth, while the music is being composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. Andhadhun remake is all set to go on floors from November. For those who don't know, Andhadhun was directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film turned out to be one of the biggest hits in 2018 and won three National Film Awards including Best Hindi Film and Best Actor.

Also Read : Nayanthara Rejects Bold Role In Nithiin Starrer Andhadhun Telugu Remake?

On a related note, the lead actor of the film, Nithiin will next be seen opposite Keerthy Suresh in Rang De. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia is a part of a couple of Telugu movies- That Is Mahalakshmi and Seetimaarr. She will also be seen in Hindi film, Bole Chudiyan starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Also Read : Nithiin Starrer Telugu Remake Of Andhadhun Won't Have S*X Scene; Here's Why