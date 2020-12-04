Cost Of Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya’s Village Set Will Blow Your Mind

Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya is creating a solid buzz since it was announced. Director Koratala Siva has already finished 40 per cent shoot of the film, and now he is all set to work on the major and important sequences of the film it. As per a latest report, the makers have erected a Kerala village set in Hyderabad, and the cost of it will blow your mind.

The report suggests that the makers have constructed the Kerala village and a temple in Hyderabad which costs Rs 20 crore. Initially, they had planned to erect only a temple for the shoot which would have costed Rs 4 crore. But now, the total expense of the sets might have given a major headache to the makers. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead while Ram Charan will be seen in an extended cameo. If reports are to be believed, Arvind Swami will be seen playing the main antagonist in Acharya. The makers started the shoot of the film in November, as they are gearing up to release it in the first half of 2021. Ram Charan will reportedly be joining the sets of Acharya after he finishes shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Acharya is being produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their respective banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

