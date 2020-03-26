Deepika Padukone Gives A Major Headache To Producers Of Prabhas Film

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. The actress has delivered big hits like Padmaavat (2018), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Race 2 (2013) and so on. However, DeePee's last venture Chhapaak, bombed at the box office.

Despite delivering a flop at the box office, Deepika Padukone is still in demand as many filmmakers, right from Hollywood to down South, are willing to work with the Piku actress. As we all know, Deepika made her debut in South film industry with the flop film, Kochadaiiyaan (2014).

Amidst all, director Nag Ashwin is planning to rope Deepika Padukone in his upcoming science-fiction film in which she will be playing the female lead opposite Prabhas. As per the report published in a leading web portal, Deepika is demanding a big pay cheque to share screen space with Prabhas. Well, her demand is indeed giving a major headache to producer Ashwini Dutt. Let's see if Deepika reduces her remuneration for the film.

Nag Ashwin and Prabhas' science-fiction film will be produced by veteran producer Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. The shoot of this big-budget drama will commence from next year.

Talking about Deepika Padukone, she will next be seen opposite her actor-husband Ranveer Singh in '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, Deepika will be seen playing the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev, essayed by Ranveer Singh. The film is based on the glorious victory of the Indian cricket team in ICC Cricket World Cup 1983.