Did Prabhas Pick Om Raut’s Adipurush Over Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Next?

Actor Prabhas recently surprised fans by announcing his next pan-India project, Adipurush, which is being helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Om Raut. The Rebel Star's 22nd film is considered to be one of the most expensive films of his career. Producer Bhushan Kumar is not leaving any stone unturned to make it grand. But do you know, there is a very interesting story behind Prabhas' casting for Adipurush.

As per a report published in an entertainment portal, Prabhas was earlier approached by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next, which will also be produced by T-Series. Sandeep had also narrated the script to the Rebel Star, but he couldn't manage to impress him. On the other hand, Prabhas was also looking forward to doing something as big as Baahubali.

At that time, Om Raut offered his next epic drama, Adipurush and undoubtedly, the Baahubali star loved the script and gave his nod to the project. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. But if reports are to be believed, Prabhas seems to have given preference to Om Raut over Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

After Prabhas' confirmation, Om Raut quickly announced Adipurush on social media, and since then, fans can't keep calm to witness the magnum opus on the silver screen. Talking about Adipurush, the film is based on the Indian epic, Ramayana which revolves around the theme of the victory of good over evil. Prabhas is reportedly playing the role of Lord Rama in the film.

As per initial reports, makers are planning to rope in Saif Ali Khan and Keerthy Suresh to play the antagonist and Goddess Sita, respectively. Adipurush is going to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. The makers have reportedly planned to invest Rs 250 crore on its VFX alone.

Let's wait for the next update on Adipurush!