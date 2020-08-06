Exclusive! Digangana Suryavanshi Says She Would’ve Loved To Attend Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

August 5 turned out to be a memorable moment in the history of India. PM Narendra Modi finally placed Ram Mandir's foundation stone at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya. While addressing the nation, PM Modi said that the temple should be constructed with mutual love and respect. Well, the moment was cherished by many people as they shared their happiness on social media by writing, "Jai Shri Ram."

Like commoners, celebrities from Bollywood and other industries also celebrated the iconic moment of laying foundation stone for Ram Mandir. Tollywood actress Digangana Suryavanshi shared her happiness about the same. During an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, the Hippi actress said, "I think it's kind of our destiny that we've been able to witness this historic moment. I'm very happy that I have been able to witness this because this is the biggest temple made in our times."

Digangana Suryavanshi also expressed her wish to be a part of this iconic moment in Ayodhya. Speaking about that, Digangana said, "I've watched the Bhoomi Pujan from home but if there was no pandemic, I would have loved to be there. So I'd love to visit the mandir as and when things get better. Jai Shri Ram!"

Well, the actress has always been a firm believer of Hinduism and even released her first-ever song 'Devi Kheer Khalo' at the age of 10. The song is a devotional song for Goddess Durga. Talking about Ram Janmabhoomi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed prayers in Ayodhya, after which he laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir. As per reports, more than 2 lakh bricks with 'Shri Ram' inscribed on them have been collected from the devotees over the years and they will be used to build the temple in Ayodhya.

Coming back to Digangana Suryavanshi, the actress is currently at her house in Mumbai. She is waiting to resume shooting for her next Telugu film, Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand.

