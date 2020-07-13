Exclusive! Seetimaarr Star Digangana Suryavanshi Feels Telugu Evokes Sense Of Nativity & Compassion

Digangana Suryavanshi, who caught everyone's attention with her role in Kartikeya Gummakonda-starrer Hippi, recently revealed how she switched from Telangana dialect to Hyderabadi dialect for Gopichand-starrer Seetimaarr. In a candid chat with Filmibeat, Digangana talked about the challenges in switching to the Hyderabadi dialect for the film.

Talking about it, Digangana Suryavanshi said, "Seetimaarr is really different with new words and formation. But the change in the dialect was interesting to me, and I was completely involved in the process. My team also played a big role in keeping me motivated."

Despite being a non-Telugu speaking actress, Digangana Suryavanshi managed to do a fantastic job in all her south films. The actress mentioned how she has been using online applications to make her language skills perfect. Digangana also believes that one's personality can shift based on the language they speak.

Digangana Suryavanshi feels Telugu gives a sense of nativity and said, "Personality is a permutation combination of many several things, and language is surely one of them. The Telugu language evokes a sense of nativity and compassion for one's family and work."

On a related note, Digangana Suryavanshi is currently in Mumbai at her home. She is waiting to resume shooting for Seetimaarr in August in Hyderabad. Recently, Digangana Suryavanshi has been seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar for a commercial.

Talking about Seetimaarr, the film is a sports drama directed by Sampath Nandi. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role while Rahman, Pradeep Rawat, Dev Gill and Subburaju in pivotal roles.

