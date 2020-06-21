    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Father's Day 2020: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun & Others Wish Their Personal Super Heroes!

      Father's Day 2020 is finally here. Along with the rest of the world, the Telugu film industry too is celebrating this special occasion. The popular Tollywood celebs including Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, joined the father's day celebrations on social media and wished their superheroes with some adorable pictures and touching notes.

      The posts made by the actors have truly impressed both their respective fans and cine-goers and have been going viral on social media platforms. Here is how the Tollywood celebs including Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and so on wished their personal superheroes...

      Mahesh Babu, the Tollywood superstar took to his to share a throwback picture with his father, the veteran actor-filmmaker Krishna. 'Strong, compassionate, loving, gentle, kind, caring are some of the words I could describe my relationship with my father and I can go on and on... He is all that I am and all that I'm trying to be to my kids!! Happy Father's Day NannaHeart suitHeart suit You are my way forward always', wrote Mahesh in his post.

      Ram Charan, the young actor-producer wished his dear father, the megastar Chiranjeevi by posting two special pictures along with a sweet note on his social media pages. 'There is no need to define few bonds!! Happy Father's Day!!', read's Charan's post.

      Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 15:21 [IST]
