Filmmaker Teja Tests Positive For COVID-19

Filmmaker Teja reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The director was busy shooting for his web series in Mumbai. After developing mild symptoms, Teja immediately did a test and his report came positive.

Notably, Teja was in close contact with actress Nandini Rai, who is said to be a part of his web series. The director has quarantined himself at home and his health is stable now. Thankfully, his family members have tested negative for COVID-19. Teja has also advised people who were in close contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves.

It's also heard that many Tollywood celebs called him to enquire about his health . Teja apparently replied that there is no need to worry as his health is stable now. A few days ago, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from him, his family members have also tested positive for Coronavirus. Moreover, celebrities like Ravi Krishna, Navya Swamy and others from Telugu TV industry had also tested positive for COVID-19 after they resumed shooting.

And now, after Teja's news, many filmmakers are worried about resuming the shooting of their respective projects. Well, it's a tough decision to make!

We wish Teja gets well soon!