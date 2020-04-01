    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Gabbar Singh Combo: Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar To Team Up Again For Another Entertainer!

      By
      |

      Power Star Pawan Kalyan is winning hearts these days with his unabated support and donations to the central and state government's Coronavirus relief funds. The actor, who is making his comeback with Vakeel Saab after staying away from the cine world for two years, has indeed all attention of the mass with the ongoing situation. Well, as per a recent rumour, Pawan will be a part of a mass entertainer after the courtroom drama. The movie will be helmed by Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar.

      Pawan Kalyan

      Reports suggest that the director is right now busy penning down a powerful script for PSPK 28, to suit the stardom of the actor. It is also said that the actor had approached the director to work on a story for him. Interestingly, Harish, during a press interaction had revealed that he is working on a script but had not confirmed if it was for the Power Star or not. If everything goes on track, the actor-director duo will surely make an impactful entry at the theatres.

      On a related note, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab makers have pushed the release date of the film due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier there were reports that the movie might hit the theatres in June 2020. Also, the makers were already planning to postpone the date, keeping in mind the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections.

      Directed by Venu Sriram, the last leg of the film's shoot is still to finish. Bankrolled jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood hit Pink. Pawan will be reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the drama, which will also feature Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Naresh in pivotal roles.

      Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab Postponed Due To Coronavirus?

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X