Has Sharwanand Found His ‘Jaanu’? The Tollywood Star Likely To Get Married Soon

Marriage fever seems to have spread throughout the Telugu film industry. In the last few months, Nithiin, Sujeeth, Nikhil Siddhartha, Rana Daggubati and many other renowned celebs from Tollywood tied the knot with the love of their lives. And now, one more actor is likely to join the list.

As per a report published in a leading portal, Sharwanand is all set to get married to his childhood friend. He has reportedly been seeing his childhood friend for quite a long time now. She is said to be an entrepreneur. Sharwanand's lady love's name has not yet been revealed, but he seems to have finally found his 'Jaanu' (Sweetheart).

A source informed the portal that Sharwanand's family has already given their approval to their relationship. However, fans are waiting for the official announcement from the Prasthanam actor.

On a professional note, Sharwanand's last film Jaanu was the Telugu remake of Tamil film, '96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Directed by C Prem Kumar and produced by Dil Raju, the film also stars Samantha Akkineni as the female lead. Jaanu was a commercial failure but was acclaimed by the critics, especially for Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni's performance.

Sharwanand will next be seen in Keeravani and Sreekaram. He is also a part of an untitled bilingual film which, will be shot in Tamil and Telugu. All the projects have been kept on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

