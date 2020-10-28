HBD Aditi Rao Hydari: 5 Pictures Of The Actress That Prove She Is Epitome Of Grace And Beauty!
South beauty Aditi Rao Hydari is ringing in her 34th birthday today. The actress is a performer when it comes to her films and the character she portrays in it, that indeed leaves a mark in the hearts of the cine-goers and her innumerable fans and followers.
Such is the power of Aditi that her calm face, enchanting smile, simplicity, and the grace with which she carries everything can woo anyone instantly.
A Charmer
This picture taken from the sets of her recent Telugu movie V, proves that she is a personification of absolute perfection. Her portrayal as Saheba, the ladylove of Nani's character Yendluri Vishnu was kept under wraps until the release, as she portrayed a crucial role, which indeed made the cine-goers emotional.
A Graceful Dancer
Her portrayal as a mute woman Sujatha from the 2020 Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujathayum was highly appreciated by both critics and audience. The graceful dance moves of the beautiful actress, who is also an acclaimed Bharatnatyam dancer in real life, wooed many. Doesn't she look perfect in Dhavani (half-saree)?
The Royal Diva
The actress has time and again proved that she can pull off royal looks with ease. And why not, coming from a royal family, grace and royalty is in her blood. This picture is a perfect example of the same. We must say, such a stunner she is!
Flawless Skin
We cannot deny the fact that we love Aditi's flawless skin. Her mukhda (face) can truly turn someone into an instant shayar (poet)! Don't you think so?
Simple Looks, Simple Looks And Simple Looks
Aditi Rao Hydari loves to keep it simple when it comes to her look guide. If gone through her Instagram profile, you would majorly find pictures wherein she displays simple looks most of the time. Her lockdown diaries indeed had a wonderful set of pictures we still can't get enough of.
Filmibeat wishes the beautiful diva a very happy birthday!
Aditi Rao Hydari On Her Experience Of Being On Sets Amid The Pandemic: They Made Us Feel So Loved
Aditi Rao Hydari Exclusive Interview: 'Malayalam Cinema Has Been Making Fearless Content'