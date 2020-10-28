HBD Aditi Rao Hydari: 5 Pictures Of The Actress That Prove She Is Epitome Of Grace And Beauty!

A Charmer

This picture taken from the sets of her recent Telugu movie V, proves that she is a personification of absolute perfection. Her portrayal as Saheba, the ladylove of Nani's character Yendluri Vishnu was kept under wraps until the release, as she portrayed a crucial role, which indeed made the cine-goers emotional.

A Graceful Dancer

Her portrayal as a mute woman Sujatha from the 2020 Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujathayum was highly appreciated by both critics and audience. The graceful dance moves of the beautiful actress, who is also an acclaimed Bharatnatyam dancer in real life, wooed many. Doesn't she look perfect in Dhavani (half-saree)?

The Royal Diva

The actress has time and again proved that she can pull off royal looks with ease. And why not, coming from a royal family, grace and royalty is in her blood. This picture is a perfect example of the same. We must say, such a stunner she is!

Flawless Skin

We cannot deny the fact that we love Aditi's flawless skin. Her mukhda (face) can truly turn someone into an instant shayar (poet)! Don't you think so?

Simple Looks, Simple Looks And Simple Looks

Aditi Rao Hydari loves to keep it simple when it comes to her look guide. If gone through her Instagram profile, you would majorly find pictures wherein she displays simple looks most of the time. Her lockdown diaries indeed had a wonderful set of pictures we still can't get enough of.

Filmibeat wishes the beautiful diva a very happy birthday!