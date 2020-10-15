Is Chiranjeevi Not Willing To Resume Shooting For Acharya?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, various big Tollywood projects got affected and fans can't do anything, but to wait for their releases. Despite government allowing showbiz industry to resume work on pending projects, there are many big stars' films like Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, Rajamouli's RRR, Chiranjeevi's Acharya, etc., are getting delayed due to various reasons.

A few weeks ago, reports were stating that Pawan Kalyan will resume shooting for his comeback film Vakeel Saab in mid-October. However, latest buzz suggests that Power Star will join the sets in November. On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi is reportedly planning to resume shooting for his next Acharya, in November.

But, a latest report published in a leading portal states that Chiru wants to complete the film in a single schedule, and is not willing to resume Acharya's shoot if not done that way. Notably, a lot of the film's work is still pending, and it can be completed only if the crew work non-stop from November to March to release the flick in summer 2021. However, it's quite tough for the filmmaker to do it amid this pandemic.

Apart from that, ever since people from Tollywood resumed work, many got infected with Coronavirus after working for a few days on the sets. Hence, it will be a challenge for director Koratala Siva to fulfil Chiranjeevi's demand of working non-stop from November to March. But there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Acharya, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead while Ram Charan in an extended cameo appearance. The makers have already released the first look of poster of Acharya and fans can't wait to see Megastar's magic on the big screen yet again.

