Acharya Team To Replace Kajal Aggarwal: What Is The Truth?

Kajal Aggarwal, the popular actress recently surprised her fans and followers by announcing her wedding with businessman Gautham Kitchlu. But soon after the wedding announcement, the rumours which suggested that Kajal Aggarwal might get replaced in Acharya, the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer, started doing rounds on social media platforms.

According to the rumour mills, the makers of Acharya were shocked by the actress's wedding announcement. It is because Kajal Aggarwal is getting married on October 30, 2020, and the shooting of the Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to begin by the first week of November 2020. The grapevine suggests that the team is considering to replace Kajal, as she might not be able to join the shooting immediately after the wedding. The rumourmills also point out that the actress has not shot for the project yet, which makes it easier to replace her.

However, the sources close to Acharya have slammed the reports and confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal is very much a part of the Chiranjeevi starrer. According to the sources, the makers are not bothered about the marital status of their leading lady and are keen to work with her.