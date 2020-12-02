Is Dil Raju Worried About F3’s Budget Due To Stars’ High Demands?

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada-starrer F2: Fun And Frustration was one of the biggest hits in 2019. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju, F2 had collected approximately Rs 84 crore at the box office. Considering the success of the film, the makers had decided to make a sequel to the Venkatesh-starrer titled as F3.

Dil Raju was quite excited to make F3 until he received huge demands from the actors. A latest report published in a leading portal states that the producer is spending Rs 30 crore on Venkatesh, Varun Tej and director Anil Ravipudi alone. Dil Raju has reportedly decided to pay Rs 10 crore to Venkatesh, however, Varun Tej too demanded the same remuneration for F3. He tried to negotiate with the Fidaa actor, but failed to convince him. Apart from Varun, director Anil Ravipudi also hiked his fees, and as per reports, he will now be getting Rs 10 crore as remuneration.

With these demands, Dil Raju is spending Rs 30 crore only on three important people of the F3 team. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Notably, actresses like Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada's remunerations are yet to be revealed. Well, it looks like F3's budget is increasing and Dil Raju is worried about it.

Meanwhile, F3 makers are planning to start shooting from the second week of December in Hyderabad. As per reports, Ravi Teja will also be a part of this upcoming entertainer. Let's wait for the official confirmation about his casting in F3.

