Is Varun Tej Charging Rs 10 Crore For F3?

Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej Konidela-starrer F2: Fun And Frustration was one of the biggest hits of 2019. Also starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada as the female leads, the Anil Ravipudi's film brought a smile on people's faces on the occasion of Sankranti. After the success of F2, producer Dil Raju and Anil Ravipudi had decided to come up with F3. However, the makers are now facing trouble due to Varun Tej's high remuneration demand.

A report published in a leading portal states that young actor Varun Tej has hiked his remuneration for the next instalment of Anil Ravipudi's film. He is reportedly charging Rs 10 crore for the film. Producer Dil Raju is said to be miffed with Varun's high demands. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

For the unversed, F2 managed to earn Rs 84.54 crore at the box office. The film is considered as the biggest hit of Varun Tej's career. Earlier, during a media interaction, director Anil Ravipudi had said that filmmakers like Jandhyala, Krishna Reddy, etc., have inspired him to make comedy film like F2: Fun And Frustration.

Talking about F3, the makers are planning to start shooting from the second week of December in Hyderabad. The director has retained all four leads for his next. Reportedly, Ravi Teja will also be a part of the upcoming entertainer.

