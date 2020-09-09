Is Rakul Preet Singh Trying To Save Her Position In Tollywood?

Rakul Preet Singh is right now gaining solid popularity in Bollywood. After the success of De De Pyaar De, filmmakers from Hindi film industry are keen to work with the actress. However, when it comes to Tollywood, the actress is struggling to save her position.

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh's last Telugu film Manmadhudu 2 opposite Nagarjuna Akkineni bombed at the box office. Since then, the actress is not receiving any big offers in Tollywood. Reportedly, Rakul will next be seen in Vaishnav Tej-starrer untitled film, helmed by Krish. The shooting of the film has already been started and her fans are wondering about the reason behind her decision of working with younger actors.

Well, it looks like she is trying hard to save her position in Tollywood as she reportedly slashed her paycheck for her next. A report published in a leading portal states that Rakul Preet Singh has decided to cut down her fees for her next with Vaishnav Tej. It's to be noted that the actress used to charge close to Rs 1.5 crore for each film. But for Krish's directorial, Rakul reduced her remuneration. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Meanwhile, Rakul and Vaishnav Tej-starrer is produced by Rajeev Reddy under the First Frame Entertainments banner.

Also Read : Naga Chaitanya To Romance Rakul Preet Singh And Priya Bhavani Shankar In Thank You?

On a professional note, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Attack and in an untitled project starring Arjun Kapoor. She is also a part of Tamil films Ayalaan starring Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Also Read : Rakul Preet Singh Is Holding THIS In The Viral Video And It's Not A Wine Bottle