Is Tamannaah Charging Rs 1.5 Crore For Nithiin Starrer Andhadhun Remake?

A couple of days ago, makers of Andhadhun's Telugu remake, Sreshth Movies announced that actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh will reprise Tabu and Radhika Apte's roles respectively. The film also stars Nithiin playing Ayushmann Khurrana's role. Ever since the film was announced, fans were eager to know who will play Tabu's role in the Telugu remake.

Now, after the official announcement, fans can't wait to see Tamannaah playing the antagonist in the Nithiin-starrer. Amidst all, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that the Baahubali actress is charging a whopping amount for Andhadhun remake. The report suggests that Tamannaah is charging Rs 1.5 crore for the film. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

For the unversed, South siren Nayanthara was earlier considered to play Tabu's role in the remake, but her high demand shocked the makers. If reports are to be believed, Nayanthara was demanding Rs 4 crore for Andhadhun's Telugu version. However, the makers didn't speak about it officially. There were also rumours that Nayanthara doesn't want to play a negative character at this time in her career. Apart from that, actresses like Ileana D'Cruz, Pooja Hegde, Shilpa Shetty and Ramya Krishnan were also approached to play the villain's role in the film. But they all turned down the offer.

Meanwhile, Andhadhun's Telugu remake is being helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi and the film is all set to go on floors from November. Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies, the cinematography of the thriller will be handled by Hari K Vedanth, while the songs will be composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

Also Read : Confirmed! Tamannaah & Nabha Natesh To Feature In Nithiin Starrer Andhadhun Remake

Coming back to Tamannaah Bhatia, the actress will next be seen in a couple of Telugu movies- That Is Mahalakshmi and Seetimaarr. She is also a part of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Hindi film, Bole Chudiyan.

Also Read : Tamannaah Bhatia To Do A Cameo In Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya?