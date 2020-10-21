RRR: Jr NTR Pulls Ram Charan’s Leg When He Teased Tarak On Twitter Over His First Look

As we all know, Jr NTR's first look as Komaram Bheem from his next film RRR is all set to release tomorrow (October 22). Well, fans can't wait to see Jr NTR's avatar in RRR, but the recent Twitter banter between the stars of SS Rajamouli's next caught everyone's attention.

A day before the release of Jr NTR's first look as Komaram Bheem from RRR, his co-star Ram Charan teased the Janata Garage actor on Twitter. He shared a short clip of Jr NTR's character and wrote, "Brother, here's something to tease you.... @tarak9999 But unlike you, I'll make sure to be on time #RamarajuForBheemTomorrow #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli."

Replying to the tweet, Jr NTR pulled Ram Charan's leg and wrote, "Broooo @AlwaysRamCharan .. I hope you realise you are already late by 5 months And beware, you are dealing with Jakkana @ssrajamouli! Anything can happen!! Anyway, CANT WAIT and fully excited.. #RamarajuForBheemTomorrow #RRRMovie."

In the next tweet, Ram Charan assured that the look will impress fans of Jr NTR and wrote, "Trust me, it'll be worth the delay ... 11 AM Tomorrow... #RamarajuForBheemTomorrow #RRRMovie."

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are playing the roles of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Alia Bhatt is paired opposite Charan and Olivia Morris will be seen opposite Jr NTR. The SS Rajamouli's directorial venture also features Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in a cameo.

RRR is set in the pre-Independence era. Produced by DVV Danayya, makers have reportedly decided to start filming in Aluminium Factory situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The film is expected to hit the screens on Sankranti 2021.

