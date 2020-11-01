Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Look Picture Perfect In Their Lavish Wedding Reception!

Kajal Aggarwal got married to beau Gautam Kitchlu in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Mumbai, on Friday. Today, the newly-wedded couple threw a lavish wedding reception for friends and family. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu look picture perfect in the latest still from the reception, which has been going viral on social media.

In the reception still, the actress is looking simply gorgeous in the golden outfit, which is supposedly a lehenga. Kajal Aggarwal has completed her look with red choodas, a statement diamond necklace, and sindoor on her forehead. Gautam Kitchlu, on the other hand, looks dashing in the black tuxedo.

Kajal Aggarwal had recently shared some of the best moments from her wedding ceremony, on her official social media pages. The photos, which are clicked by the celebrity wedding photographer Joseph Radhik, have taken social media by storm. Interestingly, Kajal and Gautam had included the Telugu wedding ritual "Jeelakarra Bellam" in their "Punjabi Meets Kashmiri" wedding, as a tribute to their personal relationships with South India.

For her wedding, Kajal Aggarwal ditched the on-going pastels trend and opted for a rich red lehenga with an intricate zardosi embroider floral pattern, by Anamika Khanna. She teamed up the lehenga with a pastel pink dupatta and heritage Kundan jewellery by Sunita Shekhawat.