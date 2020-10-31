Kajal Aggarwal Shares The Best Moments Of Her 'Punjabi Meets Kashmiri' Wedding, Wins The Internet!

Popular actress Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with long-time beau Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony, on October 30, 2020. The fans of the actress and netizens have been going gaga over the leaked wedding pictures which were going viral on social media. Today, Kajal Aggarwal took to her official pages to reveal the best moments of her "Punjabi Meets Kashmiri Wedding".

The actress shared three gorgeous pictures with husband Gautam Kitchlu, which are clicked by the renowned celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik. The pictures shared by Kajal are now winning the internet, and the netizens have been heaping praises on the actress for her amazing gesture towards Telugu culture.

In the first picture, Kajal Aggarwal is seen sharing a tender moment with her husband, amidst the wedding ceremony. "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched", wrote Kajal.

In the second picture, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are seen performing the Telugu wedding ritual "Jeerakala Bellam", as a tribute to both Gautam and her relationships with South India. The actress described the significance of the ritual, in the post. "In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam జీలకర్రాబెల్లం - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! 😍

In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other's head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times ❤️", reads the caption.

Also Read:

Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Tie The Knot; Their Wedding Pictures Take Social Media By Storm!

Kajal Aggarwal's To-Be-Husband Gautam Kitchlu's Favourite Motivational Quotes You Can't Miss