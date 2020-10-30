Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Tie The Knot: The Wedding Pictures Take Social Media By Storm!

Kajal Aggarwal, the popular actress tied the knot with beau Gautam Kitchlu in a traditional ceremony held in Mumbai today. As per the reports, the wedding, which was held at the ballroom of Taj Palace, Mumbai, was an intimate ceremony that was attended by the family and close friends of the couple. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had made sure that they follow all the safety measures for the wedding.

The Acharya actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the red bridal lehenga, which was teamed up with a pastel pink dupatta and traditional Kundan-Polki jewelry. The groom, on the other hand, looked dashing in the white sherwani teamed up with a matching pastel pink dupatta. The netizens, especially the fans of Kajal Aggarwal are now going gaga over the first wedding pictures which have been released on social media.

Kajal Aggarwal put an end to the speculations regarding her marriage, by announcing her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu on October 6, 2020. The actress announced the exciting news by releasing an official statement through her social media pages. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.", Kajal Aggarwal wrote in her post.

