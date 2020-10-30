Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu Wedding: Bride-To-Be Greets Paparazzi On Her Big Day

Popular Actress Kajal Aggarwal was recently spotted by paparazzi outside her house in Mumbai as she left for a different location. For the unversed, Kajal is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu today (October 30) in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

She was spotted in a pink salwar-kurta outside her residence and greeted paparazzi with much love and happiness. The photos of the bride-to-be went viral on the internet as she is looking gorgeous in a traditional Indian attire.

In the above pictures, one can see that she did greeted the photographers standing outside her house to cover her wedding with a Namaste (an Indian way of greeting people). Moreover, Kajal was accompanied by her mother, who looked stunning in a yellow salwar-kurta. Meanwhile, the viral videos and photos from her pre-wedding functions are proof that the actress is enjoying being pampered. She danced to the famous Bollywood song 'Sona Sona' from the film Major Saab.

Apart from that, Kajal also enjoyed a pyjama party with her girl gang ahead of the wedding. A few days ago, the actress celebrated Dussehra with her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu and shared pictures of some adorable moments with him on Instagram.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Kajal and Gautam's wedding will be a low-key affair. However, reports suggest that the couple will throw a grand reception for their friends from their respective industries. However, they have not yet confirmed the same.

