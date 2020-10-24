Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Her Engagement Ring Ahead Of Her Wedding With Gautam Kitchlu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get married to fiancé Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The families of the duo have already started preparing for the pre-wedding festivities in full swing. Amidst all, a week before getting married to the love of her life, Kajal Aggarwal shared a glimpse of her engagement ring on her Instagram story.

In the mini clip shot in the front seat of a car, she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring before giving a thumbs up. Well, it seems like she is damn excited for her wedding. Apart from that, the actress is currently busy setting up her new house where she will be moving in with Gautam Kitchlu.

Even Gautam shared a cute photo from his engagement ceremony, in which the couple can be seen enjoying their moment of happiness. For those who don't know, Kajal's to-be-husband is a Mumbai-based founder of Discern Living, an online destination for interior design and home décor products.

Speaking about Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding ceremony, a source close to the couple told Times of India, "The wedding and all the ceremonies associated with the big event will be a very, very intimate one. Both Kajal and Gautam want this to be an intimate affair and have restricted guests to just close family and friends. In fact, the grand wedding and other ceremonies will take place at her tastefully done Marine Drive home. Both of them are very careful about not putting any of their near and dear ones at risk during the pandemic."

Also Read : Who is Gautam Kitchlu? Know Everything About Kajal Aggarwal's Fiancé!

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal is making her digital debut with Venkat Prabhu's maiden web series LIVE Concert, which will soon be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. She will also be featured in multiple films such as Mosagallu (Telugu), Acharya (Telugu), Mumbai Saga (Hindi), Hey Sinamika (Tamil), Indian 2 (Tamil) and Paris Paris (Tamil).

Also Read : Disney+ Hotstar Announces Four Web Series In Tamil; Kajal Aggarwal & Tamannaah To Make Digital Debut