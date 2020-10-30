Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu’s Wedding: Bride-To-Be’s Sister Nisha Gets Emotional During Haldi

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get married to fiancé Gautam Kitchlu today (October 30) in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The pre-wedding functions of the bride-to-be were held yesterday (October 29), and as expected, the pictures went viral on social media. Especially, the candid moments from Kajal's mehendi and haldi ceremony have caught everyone's attention.

Amidst all, Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a beautiful picture from her haldi ceremony on Instagram. The actress captioned the snap as, "#kajgautkitched."

In the photo, one can see the family members and close friends applying haldi on bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal's face. The Magadheera actress can be seen enjoying this moment thoroughly. Since the moment of happiness before the wedding brings a rush of emotions, the actress' sister Nisha Aggarwal got emotional during the haldi ceremony.

Nisha posted a picture in which she is seen getting teary-eyed on the occasion of her sister's haldi. She re-shared Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram with the caption, "EMOTIONAL? TEARS OF JOY OR TAKING A SELFIE ? #KAJGAUTKITCHED."

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal looked beautiful in a yellow dress with floral print. Notably, the white and pink traditional floral jewellery gave a perfect touch to the bride-to-be's look. Apart from that, Kajal had worn a mint green outfit for her Mehendi Ceremony. She even flaunted her mehendi with a smile and shared a photo on Instagram.

Talking about the wedding, Kajal Aggarwal had already informed fans that her wedding will be an intimate ceremony, which will be attended by her close relatives and friends. In the statement, she wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

On a professional note, Kajal Aggarwal is making her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's web series LIVE Telecast. She will next be seen in Acharya (Telugu), Mumbai Saga (Hindi), Indian 2 (Tamil), Hey Sinamika (Tamil), Paris Paris (Tamil) and Mosagallu (Telugu).

