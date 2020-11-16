Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Spend Rs 50 Lakh On Their Honeymoon In Maldives?

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has been sharing a bundle of pictures from her honeymoon in the Maldives. For the unversed, the actress got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. Kajal and Gautam's honeymoon pictures have been trending on the internet, and fans can't stop gushing over their romantic moments. However, a latest report about their honeymoon cost will surprise you.

The report suggests that Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have spent more than Rs 50 lakh for their dreamy honeymoon in the Maldives. Well, the honeymoon tour package must have surprised and stunned their fans. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal recently shared some pictures from her honeymoon in which the newlywed couple can be seen doing underwater diving. The Magadheera actress captioned the post as, "I love the ocean. I've always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it."

Apart from that, she had shared a romantic photo with Gautam Kitchlu in an underwater resort. The couple looked adorable together. After spending quality time with Gautam Kitchlu and celebrating Diwali with family, Kajal Aggarwal will be joining the sets of her next Tamil film Hey Sinamika, also starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Apart from that, Kajal Aggarwal is also a part of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya (Telugu), Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 (Tamil), Hindi film Queen's Tamil remake Paris Paris, Mosagallu (Tamil) and Mumbai Saga (Hindi). Kajal is also making her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's web series LIVE Telecast.

