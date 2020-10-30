Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Wedding: Actress’ Unseen Dance Videos From Her Haldi Go Viral

Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal has not missed any chance to make her pre-wedding functions memorable. The actress, who is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Gautam Kitchlu today (October 30), enjoyed every moment with family during her mehendi and haldi ceremony. Kajal has already shared some beautiful glimpses from her pre-wedding ceremonies, but her unseen dance video from haldi is taking the internet by storm.

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal's mehendi and haldi ceremony were held yesterday (October 29). The photos from both the ceremonies went viral on social media. But, Kajal's unseen dance videos from her haldi are too cute to miss.

Watch the videos here:

In above videos, one can see bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is dancing like there is no tomorrow. She is looking beautiful in a traditional yellow kurta-pyjama, and catching everyone's eyeballs with her killer dance moves. Apart from Kajal, her family members including her father and sister Nisha are seen shaking legs on Punjabi beats.

Interestingly, in some of the videos, Kajal Aggarwal wore sunglasses and danced to the Hindi song 'Sona Sona' from the film Major Saab. Apart from that, Kajal's Instagram post in which she flaunted her mehendi with a smile, has driven her fans crazy. They can't stop gushing over her beauty and poured best wishes for her married life.

Talking about the wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will get married in the presence of their family members and close friends. The intimate ceremony will be held in Mumbai. The actress has assured that they will take care of all the safety measures as per the government's guidelines amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

After such beautiful videos, fans are now waiting for her wedding pictures!