Kajal Aggarwal Gears Up For Pre-Wedding Functions; Sister Nisha Shares Pic Ahead Of Mehendi Ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal, who is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, has started prepping for pre-wedding functions at her house in Mumbai. Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal recently shared an update about the actress' pre-wedding functions. For the unversed, the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies will be held at their home, a day before Kajal and Gautam's wedding.

Nisha Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a photo with Kajal Aggarwal in the story. In the photo, one can see Nisha and Kajal showing their biceps which indicates that they are all set to enjoy the pre-wedding ceremonies. Nisha also wrote, "That Wedding Glow.... Is Just A Workout Away! Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali #KAJGAUKITCHED."

Earlier, in an interview with Hyderabad Times, Nisha Aggarwal revealed that Kajal and Gautam's wedding will be a low-key affair due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She told the daily, "Despite the restrictions in place, we're trying our best to create the Shaadi ka mahaaul. We will be hosting traditional haldi and Mehendi ceremonies at home. Both ceremonies will take place on the same day - October 29, one day before the wedding. We're all extremely thrilled for Kajal and we're so excited for her as she begins her new journey."

For the unversed, earlier this month, Kajal Aggarwal informed fans that she is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. On a professional note, Kajal is all set to make her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's Tamil web series LIVE Telecast. Apart from that, she is also a part of multiple films such as Mosagallu (Telugu), Acharya (Telugu), Mumbai Saga (Hindi), Hey Sinamika (Tamil), Indian 2 (Tamil) and Paris Paris (Tamil).

